UNTICA, NY – George Stevenson, 64, of Utica, passed away on July 11, 2023. Born in Syracuse, he was the son of Donald Louis and Edith (Griffith) Stevenson.

George was a fighter. He battled many health issues throughout his life, yet he never gave up. He was a gentle soul who leaves his family with many fond memories that bring smiles and laughter.

George is survived by his sisters and brothers Betty Harvey of Oswego, Virginia Fleming of North Carolina, Eleanor (Roger) Barnes of Oswego, Dawn Portela of Stone Mills NY, David Stevenson of Alex Oklahoma, Debbie Kirby of Richville NY, Donna Stevenson of Mexico NY, Desiree Weston of Palermo, NY, Darlene Black of Evan Mills, NY, Donald Stevenson of Stone Mills, NY, and Daniel Stevenson of Parish, NY. He also leaves behind several nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews, as well as many special friends including John Lenhart who was like a brother to George.

In addition to his parents, George was preceded in death by his sisters Mary Lou Brown, Catherine Stevenson, and Sharon Stevenson, and his brother Donald Stevenson Jr.

Private graveside services will be held at Noon on Tuesday, July 18, 2023, at Mexico Village Cemetery. Arrangements are under the caring guidance of Nelson Funeral Home.

