Gillian “Jill” Meade, 83, of Oswego, passed away November 8, 2021, at Crouse Hospital in Syracuse.

Born in Tunbridge, Wells, United Kingdom, she was the daughter of the late Samuel and Annie (Dobie) Richardson.

Jill came to the US in 1968. She began working at the Hospital in Port Chester, NY, where she met her husband John. Jill and John married in 1969. Soon after, they moved to Minnesota, and she worked in Orthopedic Surgery at the Mayo Clinic. In 1973, they moved to Oswego to raise their two boys and she continued her career in health services. Jill worked as a night supervisor for Hillcrest Nursing home and later worked at the County Health Department in discharge planning until her retirement.

Jill enjoyed playing racquetball, golfing at the Oswego County Club where she had a hole-in-one, reading, and following the Mets with her husband. Jill loved her family, and she took great interest and care in helping others.

Jill enjoyed helping people both professionally as a nurse and in her personal life. Her warm-hearted, caring personality was felt not only by her family but by anyone she spoke to. Jill will be missed by all but will continue to affect the lives of those she touched.

Jill leaves behind her loving husband John, of 52 years, and her sons David (Pam Smith- Meade) of Liverpool and Andrew (Sara Montano- Meade) of Zihuatanejo, Mexico, also several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her brother John Richardson of the United Kingdom.

Friends and family are invited to call on Saturday, November 13 from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Nelson Funeral Home. A Catholic Funeral Mass will be held in St. Mary’s Church at 1 p.m. following the visitation on Saturday. If you wish to make a donation, please do so in Jill’s name, to a charity of your choice. Jill’s arrangements are under the caring guidance of Nelson Funeral Home.

