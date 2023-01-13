Harold W. King

SCRIBA – Joe King, 68, of Scriba passed away unexpectedly at home on January 10th 2023. Born in Oswego on December 16, 1954, to parents of Richard and Mildred King, Joe was a life long Oswegonian.

Joe worked for Laborers Local 214 for several years, working on various projects including Nine Mile Point. He later retired from Oneida Molded Plastics.

Joe loved to golf, watch sports, fish, and hunt with his brothers and nephews. He was a very laid back man with a kind heart. He will be deeply missed.

Joe is survived by his sisters, Laura (Ken) Buske, Maureen (Leroy) Finlayson, and brother Arnold (Marsha) King, his daughters, Tricia Bowman of Georgia and Rebecca Butler of Florida. He also leaves behind his grandchildren Michael Bowman, Anthony Bowman, and Haylie Butler as well as several nieces and nephews and several great nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Joe was predeceased by his brother’s Lawrence and Conley King.

In following Joe’s wishes there will be no services, he will be laid to rest in Jacksonville, FL where his youngest daughter resides .

Arrangements are under the caring guidance of Nelson Funeral Home.

