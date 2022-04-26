OSWEGO – Hazel Holmes, 92, of Oswego, New York, died on April 24, 2022.

Born in Oswego, she was the daughter of the late Lawrence and Lillian (Pluff) Harding. Hazel worked in Food Service at the Oswego Hospital. A strong believer in the importance of giving back, she was an active volunteer both in and outside of the Oswego community.

Surviving are her daughter Judith Ann (Richard) Meyerhoff of Arkansas, two sons Edward (Sue) Holmes of Florida and Thomas (Sheri) Holmes of Fulton, grandchildren Edward Holmes III, Amy Hoey, Heather Worley, and David Burnett Jr., several great-grandchildren whom she dearly loved, and many beloved nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her husband Edward, a brother Lawrence Worden, and her sisters Alice Dansforth, Martha Falcetti, Christine Smith, Norma Kiernan, and Ruth Holstead.

Graveside services will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, April 30 at Oswego Town Rural Cemetery.

Arrangements are under the caring guidance of Nelson Funeral Home.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...