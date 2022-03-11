OSWEGO – Jane P. Abraham, 94, of Oswego, New York, passed away on March 9, 2022.

Born in Chicago, Illinois, she was the daughter of the late Dr. C. Fred and Edris (Wetmore) Peckham.

Jane attended Oswego State University where she earned her Bachelor’s and Master’s Degree in Education. She was a fourth-grade teacher at Minetto Elementary until her retirement in 1982.

Jane was a lifetime member of the West Baptist Church and a soloist in the choir. She was a founding member of both the Oswego and Fulton Women’s Bowling Leagues. Her honors in the area included being inducted into the Oswego and Fulton Women’s Bowling Hall of Fame as well as the NY State Bowling Hall of Fame in 2015.

Jane enjoyed crafts of all types. She also was a volunteer for the H Lee White Maritime Museum, where she enjoyed being a Docent on the tug boat. Jane was one of the first tenants at the Harbor House Condominium where she enjoyed telling people she was living where she went to High School.

Jane is survived by her son in law George Denniston of Fulton, her sister in law Evelyn Peckham of Carthage and brother in law John Mullen of Phoenix Arizona, and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Jane was predeceased by her husband George Abraham, her daughter Janet Denniston, her brother Dr. C. Fred Peckham Jr., and sister Beverly Mullen.

Family and friends are invited to call on Tuesday, March 15, 2022, from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. at Nelson Funeral Home, 11 West Albany Street.

A funeral service will be held at the West Baptist Church on the corner of West Third and Mohawk Street at 2 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made, in Jane’s name, to either the West Baptist Church, 39 West Mohawk Street Oswego, or the H Lee White Maritime Museum, https://hlwmm.org/donate.

Arrangements are under the caring guidance of Nelson Funeral Home.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...