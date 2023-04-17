OSWEGO – Jean Cooney Rath, 82, of Oswego passed on April 12, 2023. Born in Canandaigua New York, she was the daughter of the late John Owen, a WWI Marine Veteran, and Genevieve Detler Cooney.

Jean was a graduate of Oswego High School. She earned her Bachelor’s Degree from SUNY Oswego and also her M.S. Degree and NY State certification as a school psychologist. Jean worked for many years as a school psychologist in Central New York schools and at the Oswego County Mental Health Center. In retirement, she lived in Punta Gorda, Florida, Port St. Lucie, Florida, and finally in South West Oswego.

Sailing was Jean’s passion, and she kept her sailboat in Oswego Marina. Jean loved to travel and enjoyed planning trips for her family.

Jean is survived by her sons Lisle F. Rath Jr. of San Jose California, and Thomas K. Rath of Punta Gorda, Florida, as well as several nieces and nephews, and her former husband Lisle F. Rath Sr.

In addition to her parents, Jean was preceded n death by her brothers John and Richard Cooney.

Per Jean’s request, there will be no services. Arrangements are under the caring guidance of Nelson Funeral Home.

