OSWEGO – Jeff Richard Wallace II, 27, of Oswego, New York, went to be with the Lord on July 22, 2022.

Born in Syracuse, New York, he was the son of Jeff R. and Marian J. (Gianetto) Wallace. He was an answer to our prayers and a true gift to our lives.

Jeff, otherwise known as Richard, was the first mate for Captain Troy Creasy of High Adventure Sports Fishing, and recently fulfilled his dream of receiving his Merchant Mariner Credential and holds the title of Captain Jeff R Wallace II.

His love for fishing was abundant and his passion for life was vibrant, he loved deeply and brought joy to everyone he crossed paths with. He faced everything in his life with tenacity, grit and great determination. Richard was a beautiful soul with a servant’s heart who loved his family first and poured himself into encouraging others. He was a dedicated son, brother, uncle and wonderful friend to so many. If you knew him, you loved him.

Surviving besides his parents are his two sisters, Kellye M. (Anthony) Buckalew of Oswego and Lauren E. (Taylor Ricks) Wallace of Syracuse, his brother Joseph W. (Mikayla Trapasso) Wallace of Oswego, Ashley Bates (the one his heart truly loved) of Cocoa Beach Fl, his nieces and nephews, Nya, Dominick, Claire, Emily and Benjamin Buckalew and Josephine Ricks, along with many aunts, uncles, cousins and his Captain, mentor, and dear friend Troy.

Calling hours will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, July 28, 2022, at Nelson Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, July 29, 2022, at Elim Grace Church. Burial will be held at St. Peter Cemetery at a later date.

Arrangements are under the caring guidance of Nelson Funeral Home.

