OSWEGO – Jeffrey A. Lytle, 55, of Oswego, New York, passed away unexpectedly on September 13, 2021.

Born and raised in Oswego, Jeffrey was the son of the late Thomas and Patricia (Hibbert) Lytle.

Calling hours will be held on Monday, September 20, 2021, from noon – 1 p.m. with a short service to follow. Burial will be held privately at the convenience of the family in Peck Cemetery, Scriba. The family requests that you please wear a mask for the services.

Arrangements are under the caring guidance of Nelson Funeral Home.

