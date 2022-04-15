OSWEGO – Joanne L. Cloonan, 9o, of Oswego, New York, passed away on April 14, 2022.

Born in Oswego, she was the daughter of the late Andrew and Martha (Horr) Prior. She worked in Floral Design for Himes and Deady and retired from Industrial Precision. Joanne volunteered for many years at St. Luke Health Services.

Surviving are two daughters Marsha (Arnold) King and Martha (Donald) Lewis, her sons David (Karen) Cloonan and Daniel (Lorrie) Cloonan, a daughter in law Lori Cloonan, fifteen grandchildren, eighteen great-grandchildren.

She was predeceased by her husband Arlyn Cloonan and a son Donald Cloonan.

Calling hours will be held 3 to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, April 19, with services to follow, at the Nelson Funeral Home.

Burial will be in Oswego Town Rural Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Breast Cancer at breastcancer.org.

