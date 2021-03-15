OSWEGO – John “Jack” Edward Lee Jr., 73, of Oswego, passed on March 13, 2021.

Born and raised in Oswego, he was the son of the late John E. Sr. and June (Gagnon) Lee. Jack served in the United States ARMY from 1966-1969. He was a crew leader on the 88-inch mill at Alcan, where he worked for more than 30 years. He also served as the head training officer and EMT. Jack retired from Alcan in 2006.

He also volunteered for NOCA as an ambulance driver and EMT. Jack coached many years for Oswego Minor Hockey. He was a huge Rangers hockey fan, and he loved auto racing, fishing, and hunting. Most of all, he loved spending time with his family, and he will be greatly missed by all.

In addition to his parents, Jack was predeceased by his sons Richard “Richie” and Brian “Mugs” Lee.

Jack is survived by his loving wife Linda; his boys Jack (Elaine) Lee and Robert (Serenity) Lee; his brothers Lawrence (Susan) Lee and Stephen Lee; nine grandchildren Brandie, Noah, Addison, Jack, Tommy, Jayden, Autumn, Brayden, and Evangeline; great-granddaughter Harmonie and several nieces and nephews.

Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, March 17, at Nelson Funeral Home, 11 West Albany Street. The family will receive relatives and friends from 1 to 3 p.m. A service, with Father John Smegelsky, will be held at 3 p.m. and burial will follow in St. Peter Cemetery with Military Honors.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Oswego County Suicide Prevention Coalition.

Arrangements are under the caring guidance of Nelson Funeral Home.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...