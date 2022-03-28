STERLING, NY – John J. Motyka II, 93, of Sterling, New York, (Moon Beach) passed away on March 22, 2022, surrounded by his loving family.

John retired from the Iron Workers Local 60. He served in the Korean War with the U.S. Army. He was an amazing father and grandfather to all. He was always there when needed and was willing to help.

John is survived by his sister Sally (Motyka) Broadwell, his children Marie Wehsauer, Adelina Motyka, TJ (Patty) Cahill, RJ (Pam) Cahill, Cathy Holmes, and the baby Johnna (Kenny) Flanders. His grandchildren Tehya Wehsauer, Cannon Wehsauer, Lucille Point, John Motyka III, Kent (Aurelia) Johnson, Lexi Cahill, Lacy Cahill, Timmy Cahill, Ron (Stevie) Cahill, Jeremy (Jessica) Cahill, Chris Cahill, Damien (Aylonna) Noel, Heavenly Noel, Loren (Steven) Perry and KJ Flanders. His great-grandchildren Korben, David and Jaxson Perry, Shiloh and Akai Motyka, Jordyn, Kendall, Jacob, and Alex Cahill, Kai and Chloe Noel, and Abby, as well as several nieces and nephews.

John was predeceased by his parents John and Jean (Dewey) Motyka and his brothers Ed, Frank, and Pete Motyka.

Friends and family are invited to call on Saturday, April 2, 2022, from noon to 2 p.m. with a funeral service to follow, at Nelson Funeral Home, 11 West Albany Street, Oswego.

Arrangements are under the caring guidance of Nelson Funeral Home.

