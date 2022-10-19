OSWEGO – Jose Manual Gonzalez Jr., 63, of Oswego, New York, passed on October 16, 2022.

Born in Puerto Rico, he was the son of the late Jose and Elena (Olivero) Gonzalez.

Jose was employed in Arecibo, Puerto Rico. He loved fishing and music. Jose especially loved spending time with his family, eating great food, and reminiscing.

Jose is survived by his loving daughter Diana Acevedo-Santiago and son Christian Ortiz, hisbrothers Jorge, Jesus, Gilberto, and Angel Gonzalez, and sisters Grisel, Carmen, Aida, Luz, Mariela, and Omayra Gonzalez. He also leaves behind his beloved grandchildren Roberto, Reyna, and Naiya Rivera, and Christian Jr., Elliott, and Tritan Ortiz, as well as several nieces and nephews.

Family and friends are invited to call on Monday, October 24, 2022, from 2 to 4 p.m. with a service to follow at Nelson Funeral Home, 11 West Albany Street. Arragements are under the caring guidance of Nelson Funeral Home.

