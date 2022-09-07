OSWEGO – Joyce E. Hudson, 90, of Oswego, New York, passed away on September 6, 2022.

She was the wife of the late Thomas R. Hudson. Born on February 24, 1932, she was the daughter of the late Welcome and Edna (Soder) Mosher.

Joyce retired from Walmart in 2011 after 15 years. She previously worked as a nurse’s aide at Oswego Hospital for 26 years and University Hospital for five years.

She was a member of the United Baptist Church, the Retired Senior Volunteer Program, and the Oswego Hospital Auxiliary.

Joyce enjoyed traveling, knitting, crocheting and crafts. She especially enjoyed her time with her friends.

Joyce is survived by her sister Nancy Costello of Oswego, her stepsons John A. (Nancy) Hudson of North Syracuse, Thomas L. and Richard R. (Jann) Hudson both of Florida, her stepdaughter Kathy Austin of Florida, two step-grandchildren, six step-great-grandchildren and three step-great-great-grandsons.

In addition to her husband and parents, Joyce was also predeceased by her sisters Jeannette O’Bryan, Margaret Brooks, Eunice Muhl, and her brother John W. Mosher.

Friends and family are invited to call on Friday, September 9, 2022, from 11 a.m. to noon at Nelson Funeral Home, 11 West Albany Street. Funeral Services will follow at 12:30 p.m. at United Baptist Church of Scriba. Burial will be held in North Scriba Cemetery.

Donations can be made to the charity of your choice. Arrangements are under the caring guidance of Nelson Funeral Home.

