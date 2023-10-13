OSWEGO – Kathryn A. Smegelsky, 73, of Oswego, passed away on October 10, 2023, surrounded by her loving family.

Born and raised in Oswego, she was the daughter of the late Joseph Bush and Aretta Hall.

Kathryn was a loving homemaker who adored her family. She loved to host gatherings, was a fantastic cook, and loved the magic of Christmas. She enjoyed decorating her home for Christmas, for all her family to enjoy. She was lovingly referred to as “Mammy” by her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and many friends. Kathryn was an animal lover through and through. While she cared for all animals, horses were her passion since childhood. More than anything, Kathryn was the anchor of her family. She grounded her loved ones and had a way with words and love. She was able to put you in your place while showing her love. She was the glue that held the family together, and she will be missed beyond words.

Kathryn is survived by her daughters Christine Bies of Granby, Kathryn “Katie” Simoneau, of Oswego, Joe (Maggie) Barry, Oswego, and John Barry of Minetto. She also leaves behind her sisters Debbie (LeRoy) Healy, Candee Bush, and Roxanne Bush (Jamie Benzing), her beloved grandchildren Ashley French, Desiree Bies, Courtney Simoneau-Riddell, Mike Barry, Nick Barry, and Luke Barry, her great-grandchildren Nathan, Cyenna, Noah, Nolan, Benjamin, and Bennett, as well as her loved dog Drew.

In addition to her parents, Kathryn was preceded in death by her sister Joanne Dekin.

A celebration of life is being planned for November 4th at the VFW, 14 Bronson Street, beginning at 2 p.m.

Arrangements are under the caring guidance of Nelson Funeral Home.

