SCRIBA, NY – Keith J. Bracy, 67, of Scriba, passed away on January 8, 2023, surrounded by his children. Born in Hollywood, Fl, he was the son of the late George and Joan (Worden) Bracy.

Keith worked as a boilermaker for local #175 since 1973 and retired in 2011. He loved spending time at Scriba Town Inn, playing basketball and working on everyone’s vehicles but his own.

He was a loving and caring father to his three children, along with his four grandchildren. He had a heart of gold with a tough exterior but would always drop everything when he was needed.

He loved his animals dearly, they were by his side every step of the way. He was definitely a man of 9 lives. His yelling will be deeply missed by many.