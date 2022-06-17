OSWEGO – Kim Marie Sassa, 61, of Oswego, passed unexpectedly on June 15, 2022.

Born in Syracuse, Kim Marie was the daughter of Kenneth Robert Martin Sr. of St. Petersburg Florida, and Catherine May (Vetter) Martin of Oswego.

Kim Marie was a graduate of Oswego High School. She also held a BA in Computer Science from Bryant and Stratton.

Kim Marie was a free spirit and was very much interested in Native American history. She loved nature, hiking, and exploring local cemeteries. She would travel throughout Oswego County and beyond to find the best adventures and experiences. Once she began having trouble getting around, she took up knitting as well.

Kim Marie was a huge Dark Shadows fan, loved Stephen King novels, enjoyed crime-solving documentaries and anything dark and creepy. She loved to garden and was known to bring dying plants back to their glory. Kim was also a passionate animal lover. Above all, she adored her children, and her grandkids were her world.

Kim Marie is survived by her father Kenneth R. Martin Sr. of Florida, her mother Catherine M. (Vetter) Martin of Oswego, her loving daughters Cassandra Martin (fiance Stanley Tyrrell Jr.) and Angelique Marie McDuffie (Jonathan Crego) both of Oswego, her brother Kenneth R. Martin Jr. (Roshmi Mishra) of Naples Florida, her aunt Barbara J. (Vetter) Germain, three beloved grandchildren: Shane Timothy Martin, Jameson David Tyrrell, and Jackson Wyatt Dziedzic, her step-sister Marianne (Steve) Thomas of Sedona Arizona, and their children Brandon and Evan Thomas, step-brother Scott (Patti) Tripp of Lake Placid and their children Kaziah Searles and Alex Tripp and a nephew Kenneth R. Martin III. Kim Marie was predeceased by her step-mother Teresa Grasso.

Family and friends are invited to call on Wednesday June 22, 2022 from 3-5 p.m. with a service to follow at Nelson Funeral Home at 11 West Albany Street in Oswego.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Kim Marie’s name to the Oswego Animal Shelter at 621 E. Seneca Street, Oswego NY 13126.

Arrangements are under the caring guidance of Nelson Funeral Home.

