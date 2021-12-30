FULTON – Klaus C. Chamberlain, age 67, of Fulton, New York, died unexpectedly on Wednesday, December 29, 2021.

He had a larger-than-life personality that brought fun and laughter to those who knew him, and he will be sorely missed.

Klaus was born in Plattsburgh, New York, on September 8, 1954, the son of the late Charles and Josefiene (Gensler) Chamberlain. He proudly served in the U.S. Army and received an honorable discharge in 1975. He relocated to Oswego, New York, where he started C & C Home Appliance Center which he owned and operated for 30 years.

Klaus was an avid sportsman and enjoyed spending time with friends and family at his camp. He loved to play poker and spend time at the casinos. He especially enjoyed spending his mornings debating world events with his breakfast club.

He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Julie (Carter) Chamberlain, and his beloved Corgis, Bandit, Tristan, and Arthur.

In accordance with Klaus’ wishes, there will be no calling hours and a private burial in the spring. Julie asks that in lieu of flowers, a donation be made to the Palermo Fire Department for their hard work and dedication while responding to their devastating house fire last year.

Arrangements are under the caring guidance of Nelson Funeral Home.

