OSWEGO – Laurel “Lolly” E. Helvie, 85, of Oswego, passed away on April 21, 2023. Born in Oswego, she was the daughter of the late Robert F. and Laura B. (Bradway) Sivers.

Laurel was a graduate of Oswego High School. Her first job was at the lunch counter at Woolworth’s in Oswego, now Wayne’s Drug Store. Laurel worked for many years at Har-Wood Nursing Home.

Laurel loved music and enjoyed playing the piano and singing. She sang with a barbershop group and was very active in the First United Methodist Church where she began singing in the choir as a teenager. Laurel also enjoyed traveling.

Laurel is survived by her daughters Sharon (Sidney) LaBrake of VA, Melanie Helvie of Oswego, Lorilee New of PA., and Shelly Fenzl of Oswego, and her siblings Carolyn Nichols of N. Syracuse, David Sivers of VA. and Richard Sivers of PA. She also leaves behind her grandchildren Eileen Bofkin, Kenneth LaBrake, Christopher Helvie, Forrest Helvie, Jacob New, and Gabriel Fenzl, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews, and one great grandson.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her infant brother, her husband Myron S. Helvie in 2010, her sons Bruce and David Helvie, and her grandson Stanley Helvie.

A memorial service at the First United Methodist Church is being planned for June 10, 2023.

Arrangements are under the caring guidance of Nelson Funeral Home.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...