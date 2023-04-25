OSWEGO – Leigh M. LeClair of Oswego passed away on April 23, 2023, surrounded by his family. Leigh was born November 26, 1931, in Ellenburg, New York, the son of Leo and Eva (Longtin) LeClair.

After attending Massena Schools through his junior year, he moved with his family to Oswego where he graduated high school before enlisting in the Navy. Having learned electronics while in the Navy, Leigh began a career in that field, working for IBM and Univac before joining two colleagues in forming KLM Electronics, a manufacturers’ sales representative business.

A successful investor, Leigh enjoyed an early retirement during which his greatest enjoyments came from reading, stamp collecting, and visiting with family and friends. For several years Leigh served as the President of the Oswego Stamp Club.

Leigh was predeceased by his parents and his siblings, Joseph, Vincent, Beverley, and Alton, his son Paul, and his daughter-in-law Susan (Duffy) LeClair. He is survived by Priscilla (Symington) LeClair his wife of 46 years, his sons Timothy (Rhea Anna) LeClair, Lawrence LeClair, grandchildren Michael (Caroline) LeClair, Leah LeClair, Eric LeClair, Kristie (Matthew) Irwin, Jill (Andrew) Jenks and Pamela (Sean) Tolley and many cousins, nieces, and nephews

Calling hours will be held from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at Nelson Funeral Home, 11 West Albany St., Oswego, NY on April 27, 2023. A funeral service will follow. A burial service will take place at St. Edmund’s Cemetery in Ellenburg, New York at a later date. Leigh’s funeral service will be streamed on Nelson Funeral Home’s you tube page at youtube.com. Search Leigh LeClair funeral.

In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be directed to Aurora of CNY, 1065 James St., Syracuse, NY 13203. Arrangements are under the caring guidance of Nelson Funeral Home.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...