OSWEGO – M. Joanna Nelson, 75, lifelong resident of Oswego, New York, passed away peacefully on August 24, 2021, with her loving family at her side.

She was the daughter of the late Charles and Mary (Costello) Allen. She married the late Harold “Archie” Nelson on January 20, 1968 and celebrated 51 years of marriage.

She graduated from Oswego Catholic High School in 1963.

After raising her children, Joanna operated her own business, Nelson Industrial Supply and retired in 2019. She enjoyed spending time with her family and her grandchildren. Jo loved wintering in Florida, traveling, and her frequent visits to the casino with Archie. Jo’s life was filled with love and laughter which she shared with her many friends in Oswego and Florida. Jo was known for her famous lasagna, molasses cookies, and chex mix.

Surviving are her son, Christopher (Allison) Nelson; daughter, Jennifer (Steven) James and grandchildren, Erica James, Meredith James, Lucas Nelson, Mollie James and Lucy Nelson.

She will be missed by her siblings, Laura (Tom) Donovan, Marjory Perez, Daniel (Joan) Allen and in-laws: Mary Allen, Bill (Sue) Nelson and Deborah Barbeau. She also is survived by nieces, nephews.

She was predeceased by her brothers Charlie and David Allen and brother-in-law, William Barbeau.

The family would like to thank Dr. Jeffrey Kirschner and Samantha Burke at Hematology Oncology Associates for their compassion and care given to Joanna the past four years. In lieu of flowers, to remember Joanna in a special way, please make a donation in her name, to Cancer Connects P.O. Box 2010 East Syracuse, NY 13057 or a charity of your choice.

Calling hours will be held 2 to 4 p.m. on Sunday August 29 at Nelson Funeral Home, 11 West Albany Street. A Catholic Funeral Mass will be held 10 a.m. Monday at CTGS at St. Joseph’s Church, Oswego, NY. A private burial will follow in North Farmington Cemetery.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...