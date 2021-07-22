OSWEGO – Mario D. Rabozzi, 91, of Oswego, New York, passed peacefully at his summer home surrounded by his loving family.

Born in Solvay, New York, Mario was the son of John and Grace (Colangelo) Rabozzi.

Mario was a graduate of Fredonia State, where he earned his BA in Education. He received his Masters degree from Syracuse University and Doctorate from Penn State. Mario was employed by SUNY Oswego as a Professor of Education (social studies) for 27 years. He taught Methods of Teaching and supervised student teachers.

Mario took teaching sabbaticals to University of Akron (OH), University of Washington in Seattle, University of Ottawa (Ontario, Canada), and University of Georgia (Athens, GA).

Mario was a proud US Navy Veteran. He served as a medic from 1948- 1954 during the Korean War. In September of 2018 Mario was part of Honor Flight Mission 12 to Washington, DC.

Mario cherished his Italian heritage. He took many trips with family and friends to Northern Italy to visit relatives.

In 1974 Mario and Helen purchased a summer business on the St. Lawrence River in the 1000 Islands. The Oak Point Trading Post, with a general store and rental cottages introduced the family to their favorite place, Oak Point. Their year round “cottage” became the home where many friends and relatives love visiting to fish, swim, boat, and vacation.

Mario and Helen have wintered in Boca Raton, FL since their retirements.

Mario’s hobbies have included hunting, fishing, bowling, playing cards, gardening, and boating. He was a YMCA swim coach and board member, member of Kiwanis in Oswego and Boca Raton, and a member of the North Country Library.

Above all, Mario cherished his family and friends. He was a gentleman and a scholar who always put others ahead of himself.

Mario is survived by his loving wife of 68 years, Helen (Kraatz) Rabozzi and his loving daughters Ro Rabozzi (Bob Farfaglia) of Boca Raton Florida, Vicki Rabozzi (Joe Gosek) , of Oswego, Anet (Chip) Hammett of Duxbury Vt, and Gina Rabozzi (Todd Brady) of Oswego; beloved grandchildren Whitney, Ty, and Griffin Vrooman; Bowen, Tucker, Carson and Wyatt Lipinski; Piper and Remi Gosek, and great grandson, Cash Mario. His cousin Joseph Rabozzi, 95, of Solvay, NY. He is also survived by many special “5th daughters”.

He was predeceased by two brothers Alfred Rabozzi and Robert Rabozzi.

Family and friends are invited to call on Sunday, July 25 from 1 to 4 p.m. at Nelson Funeral Home, 11 West Albany Street. A Catholic Funeral Mass will be held on Monday, July 26 at 11 a.m. at St. Joseph’s Church, West 1st Street. Burial will take place in Oswego Town Rural Cemetery.

Arrangements are under the caring guidance of Nelson Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to honorflightsyracuse.org

