OSWEGO – Mary “Chris” Siembor, 61, of Oswego, New York, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by her loving family, after a courageous battle with brain cancer on August 31, 2021.

Born on November 3, 1959, in Oswego, she was the daughter of Lorraine (Thayer) and Richard Mueller.

Chris graduated from Oswego High School and retired in 2020, after 30 years with the Oswego City School District. Chris enjoyed bowling and playing softball. She was a loyal Dodger and Yankee fan and loved watching the games with her husband. She also enjoyed auto racing. Chris loved tending to her garden. She was a loving person who enjoyed spending time with her family. She loved her nieces and nephews like they were her own.

In addition to her parents, Chris is survived by her adoring husband of 26 years, Thomas Siembor. She also leaves behind her sister Jean (Paul) Perry, nieces and nephews, Steven (Madeline) Perry of Boston, Ryan (Liz) Perry of Oswego, and Lauren Perry of Syracuse, her sister-in-law Kathy (Michael) North and nephew Alexander North of Oswego.

Chris was predeceased by her brother-in-law Timothy Siembor.

Friends and family are invited to call on Friday, September 3, 2021, from 3 to 6 p.m. at Nelson Funeral Home, 11 West Albany Street. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, September 4th at Nelson Funeral Home. Entombment will follow in St. Peter Cemetery.

Donations can be made online, in Chris’s name, to the National Brain Tumor Society or to Hospice of CNY.

With the uptick in COVID cases locally, the family requests that all guests please wear a face mask.

Arrangements are under the caring guidance of Nelson Funeral Home.

