Mary Polczak, 96, has gone to meet her Lord.

She passed away in the early morning hours of June 30, after a long struggle with ill health.

She was predeceased in life by her husband Raymond Sr. of 70 years, and all of her siblings Victoria (Lavery), Veronica, Helen (Brennan), an infant Joey, Stanley, Mitchell, John, Eugene, Joseph, and Theodore.

She is survived by her only child Raymond and his wife Arlene. She had a host of grandchildren Liza Eider, Michael Polczak, and Adrian Polczak, two step-grandchildren Cheryl Accordino and Karen Mills, 7 great-grandchildren, and 8 step-great-grandchildren as well as several nieces and nephews.

Mary enjoyed singing and was a member of St. Stephens’ Choir for a number of years. While a member of the senior choir, she formed a children’s choir. Everyone was welcomed into Mary’s home and if you needed help, financial or just to talk, she did all she could. Her family and friends will miss Mary, but she will always be here in our thoughts and conversations.

Friends and family are invited to call on Thursday, July 7 from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Nelson Funeral Home, 11 West Albany Street. A Catholic Funeral Mass will be held at 11:30 a.m. at CTGS at St. Stephen’s Church. Mary’s burial will be held in St. Peter Cemetery. Arrangements are under the caring guidance of Nelson Funeral Home.

