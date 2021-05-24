OSWEGO – Matthew R. Adamkoski, 72, of Oswego, New York, passed at home on May 21, 2021.

Born in Amsterdam, New York, Matthew was the son of Matthew T. and Mildred (Smith) Adamkoski.

Matthew earned his Bachelor’s Degree in Mechanical Engineering from Clarkson College of Technology, now known as Clarkson University, in 1971.

Matthew began his career with Niagara Mohawk and retired in 2004 from NRG as a power plant supervisor.

Matthew was an active member of the Pathfinder Fish and Game Club in Fulton, New York. He was an avid hunter and fisherman. He was always excited by the challenge of a new carpentry project or discovering a unique solution to a mechanical issue. Most of all, Matthew loved his family. Whether it was a holiday, special occasion, or just a drop by, the time spent with his granddaughters, daughters, and son in laws, were what made him happiest.

Matthew is survived by his loving daughters Carrie (Christopher) Heaphy of Camillus, New York, and Emily (Randy) Blair of Plattsburgh, New York, his brothers Mark Adamkoski of Broalbin, New York, and Patrick Adamkoski of Amsterdam, New York, his sister Sharon (Larry) Frank of Liverpool, New York, three adored grandchildren Morgan Blair, Reanna Blair, and Claire Heaphy, and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Matthew was predeceased by his wife Debra in 1989.

Family and friends are invited to call on Thursday, May 27, 2021, from 3 to 6 p.m. at Nelson Funeral Home, 11 West Albany Street. Matthew’s funeral services will be held at the funeral home on Friday at 11 a.m. and his burial will follow in Oswego Town Rural Cemetery.

Arrangements are under the caring guidance of Nelson Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Autism Alliance of Northeastern NY, located in Plattsburgh NY, or to a charity of your choice.

