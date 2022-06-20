Morris M. Kingsley

FAIR HAVEN, NY – Morris M. “Pops” Kingsley, 82, of Fair Haven, New York, passed away on June 15, 2022.

Born in Minetto, New York, he was the son of the late Ernest and Bessie (Wood) Kingsley. Morris was a laborer and a proud member of the Local 633 for more than 49 years. He received his Building Construction Degree at the Commercial Trades Institute.

Morris was very thoughtful and caring man who was always giving of his time. He will be missed by all who knew him.

Morris is survived by his children Morris (Anita) Kingsley, Karen (Steven) Cobb, Sharon (James) Basile, Jeffrey Kingsley, Eric (Leslie) Kingsley and Sue (Michael) Juskow, 18 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren, 1 great-great-grandchild, two sisters in law Jean Kingsley and Dawn Blaisdell, and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Morris was preceded in death by his wife of 62 years Sandra Kingsley, his brothers Ernest, Donald and Ronald Kingsley, and sisters Beverly Neadle and Shirley Blaisdell.

A celebration of life will be held in September. Burial will be in Minetto Cemetery.

Arrangements are under the caring guidance of Nelson Funeral Home.

