AUBURN, NY – Nicholas G. Vanderveer, 38, of Auburn, New York, passed away on September 8, 2022, unexpectedly at home.

Born in Auburn, he was the son of George and Deborah (Cleary) Vanderveer of Oswego, New York. Nick worked as an Ironworker for Union #3 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. He attended Cayuga Community College.

Nick loved basketball, going to the gym, and was a fan of the Kansas City Chiefs. He loved to fish and won many tournaments.

Surviving besides his parents are three brothers, Ray (Jennifer) Rice of Central Square, Timothy (Barbara) Rice of Constantia, and Mark (Melissa) Rice of Myrtle Beach, and his beloved nieces and nephews Michaela, Tristin, Kennedy, Matt, Kyle, Jonathon, Alyssa, Connor, Payton and Rylee, several aunts, uncles, cousins, and great-nieces and nephews.

Calling hours will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, September 14 at Nelson Funeral Home, 11 West Albany Street, Oswego. Burial will be held privately at New Haven Cemetery.

