OSWEGO – Nina Marie DeMondo, 59, of Oswego, passed away on October 7, 2023, at Upstate Hospital surrounded by friends and family.

Born in Brooklyn, NY, she was the daughter of the late Luis DeMondo and Nilsa De Jesus. As a child, Nina spent her summers in Oswego as a fresh air kid. Her love of the area led Nina, as an adult, to plant her roots in Oswego, where she had two children and many friends.

Nina is survived by her loving children Renee Earl and Jason Simmons. She also leaves behind her siblings Luis DeMondo, Victor Ochoa, and Laurie DeMondo, six adored grandchildren Tyler Thompson, Sean Simmons, Savannah Simmons, Chase Earl, Connor Earl, and Mason Simmons, her special niece Elizabeth, and the love of her life, her dog Diamond.

In addition to her parents, Nina was also preceded in death by her younger brother Samuel Ochoa whom she loved and cared for deeply.

Per her wishes, there will be no services at this time.

Nina’s family would like to extend a huge thank you to her friend Becky Bradford, who provided Nina with excellent care and much needed support for many years.

Arrangements are under the caring guidance of Nelson Funeral Home.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...