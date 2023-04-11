OSWEGO – Norma Louise Donovan DeAmbra passed away at the Oswego Hospital on Easter Sunday 2023. A native of Oswego, she was the daughter of Edward J. and Blanche Dubois Donovan.

Entering the work force straight out of high school, she worked as a court stenographer, bookkeeper, and at the County Probation Office in Oswego County.

She married Patrick J. DeAmbra in 1953; he predeceased her in 1994 after 41 years of marriage. Norma was predeceased by her sister Eileen Weller and brothers James, William, Richard, and Donald Donovan.

Norma was also preceded in death by her stepson Patrick W. DeAmbra and stepdaughters Sally D’Amico and Linda Sterio.

Norma is most well known for her prowess at the bridge table, both as a teacher and duplicate bridge partner. She was a Silver Life Master bridge player and a former member of the Board of Governors for the ACBL.

A docent at the H. Lee White Museum, Norma volunteered there for 20 years and was named volunteer of the year.

Norma is survived by two daughters Patti J. Tymann of Walworth, NY and Jennifer L. McLaughlin of Oswego. Also surviving is her grandson Sean D. McLaughlin of Oswego.

A Catholic Funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, April 14, 2023, at Christ the Good Shepherd. Norma’s burial will follow in St. Peter Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, Norma asked that donations be sent to the H. Lee White Marine Museum: hlwmm.org or by mail at 1 West First Street, Oswego.

Arrangements are under the caring guidance of Nelson Funeral Home.

