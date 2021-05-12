OSWEGO – P. Joan Deary Butler, resident of 50 Baylis Street Oswego Town died on May 10, 2021, at the age of 86.

Born on August 21, 1934, she was the daughter of the late Henryett and Louis Deary.

After graduating from high school in 1952 she worked at Freddies Delicatessan and became interested in photography. She accepted a position at Frank Barbeau Photography Studio, where she worked until the death of Mr. Barbeau. She then worked for many years in the office at Hillcrest Nursing Home.

Joan was vibrant and enjoyed life each day. She was a member of the basketball team “Peppy Pennies” and was on a bowling team for many years. Just about every night in the winter Joan and her friend Dawn would walk to the Rink at Kingsford Park School for ice skating. When in season, she would join her husband and go to Saratoga for horse racing. She really enjoyed playing with her bridge group. She couldn’t wait until spring so she could work in the greenhouse planting her seeds. Other hobbies that Joan enjoyed were dancing, cooking, and sewing. She was definitely a good wife and mother. She was a talented soloist and played the piano with ease.

Joan was a strong member of the Episcopal Church of the Resurrection. She gladly worked on various committees. A member of the vestry, and altar guild, and as a reader was well enjoyed.

She is survived by her husband Harold, three children, David (Pamela), Bradford, and Ellen Clark. She had seven grandchildren and loved all of them. She is also survived by her siblings Nancy (Deary) Cohen and Richard Deary.

She was predeceased by her brother Terry and her sister Marion (Deary) Mott.

There will be no calling hours. A church service will be held on Friday, May 14, 2021, at 11 a.m. at the Church of the Resurrection, West 5th Street, Oswego.

Burial and related services will be held in August in Oswego Town Rural Cemetery.

Donations can be made to the Church of the Resurrection in Joan’s name.

Arrangements are under the caring guidance of Nelson Funeral Home.

