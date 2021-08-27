OSWEGO – Patricia A. Seinoski, 68, of Oswego passed peacefully on Wednesday, August 25, surrounded by her loving family.

Born in Fulton, she was the daughter of Jeanne Murdock Austic and the late Victor Austic.

Patti graduated from Phoenix High School. She was employed by Oswego City School District where she worked as a hall monitor. She was very creative and talented in creating beautiful surroundings. Patti loved to quilt and was an avid gardener. She loved her flowers and enjoyed cultivating beautiful gardens and beds. She also loved spending time with her camp friends at Brennan Beach. Patti loved her family. She loved spending time with her husband, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She also adored her lovable dog Ty, who sadly passed on January 10, 2021.

Patti is survived by her loving husband Joe Seinoski, four daughters Lori (Bryan) Post of North Carolina, Lisa (Brian) Eseray of North Carolina, Jennifer (Chris) Watkins of North Carolina and Stephanie (Jerry) Recore of Fulton, and two sons Scott (Jennifer) Seinoski of Volney and Joe (Kelly) Seinoski of Oswego. She also leaves behind nineteen grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, siblings Brian (Theresa) Austic of Fulton and Deborah (Vaughn) Powell of Georgia, and many good friends. She is also survived by her mother Jeanne Austic. Patti was loved by all who knew her and will be greatly missed.

In respecting Patti’s wishes, her services will be private at the convenience of her family. Donations can be made in Patti’s name to Strong Memorial Hospital.

Arrangements are under the caring guidance of Nelson Funeral Home.

