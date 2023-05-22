OSWEGO – Patricia Ann Cahill, 77, of Oswego, passed surrounded by her loving family, on Sunday, May 14, 2023, at 11:11 after spending Mother’s Day with them.

Born and raised in Oswego, Patricia was the daughter of the late Betty Hollenbeck.

Patricia worked for the Oswego City School District for over 30 years as a school bus driver. She loved driving the bus and her relationships with the children. She was also very proud of the fact that she helped open and manage the East side McDonalds. In her free time she had a talent creating various ceramics but more than anything she adored her family. She looked forward to her Sunday drives and cherished family Sunday dinners with her loved ones.

Pat is survived by her loving children Susan Sweeney of Syracuse, TJ (Patty) Cahill of Colorado, RJ (Pam) Cahill of Oswego, Lorie (Charles) Burger of Oswego, Thomas (Laura Pelky) Cahill of Oswego and Jennifer (Darrell) Cory of Oswego. She also leaves behind her siblings David Dwyer, Martha Rafal, Barbara Dwyer, Richard Dwyer, Donna Villegas, and Frances Arens. 12 grandchildren, Annie Marburger, Little Ron, Jeremy and Chris Cahill, EmmaLou Burger, Alexis, Lacy, and Timothy Cahill, and Sierra, Sarah, Devin, and Dustin Cory. 9 great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her mother, Patricia was preceded in death by her husband Timothy John Cahill in 2022, and her sister Cynthia Dwyer.

In following Pat’s wishes there will be no services. Arrangements are under the caring guidance of Nelson Funeral Home.

