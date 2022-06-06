OSWEGO – Patricia R. Struallo, 91, of Oswego, New York, passed away peacefully on June 5, 2022.

Born and raised in Oswego, she was the daughter of the late Frank and Josephine (Talamo) Segretto.

Patricia worked as a secretary for the Personnel Department in Oswego Hospital.

Patricia loved to read and shop. She was a member of the Red Hat Society and the Elks Ladies Auxillary. Patricia was named Women Elk of the Year from 2006 to 2007 and Mother of the Year in 2007.

Along with her parents, she was predeceased by her husband Joseph in 2019, her sisters Dorothy Peraino and Josephine Spinidigliozzi, and her son-in-law Rick Dowd.

Patricia is survived by her daughter Josephine Dowd of Oswego, and her sons Sam (Lisa) Struallo of Oswego, and Frank (Julie) Struallo of Oswego. She also leaves behind four beloved grandchildren Christopher Vincelitt, Linda Kaylor, Patricia Woodworth, and Peggy Struallo, as well as five great-grandchildren.

Friends and family are invited to call on Wednesday, June 8, 2022, from 4 to 6 p.m. at Nelson Funeral Home, 11 West Albany Street.

A Catholic Funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, June 9, 2022, at CTGS, at St. Joseph’s Church. Burial will follow in St. Peter Cemetery.

Arrangements are under the caring guidance of Nelson Funeral Home.

