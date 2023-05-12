OSWEGO – Paul “Gene” E. Lupa, 83, of Oswego, passed on May 11, 2023, peacefully at home. The family would like to thank Chuck Ashbee for his kindness and compassion in caring for him.

Born in Oswego, Gene was the son of the late Peter and Apolonia (Malec) Lupa.

Gene was a graduate of Oswego High School and earned his Bachelor’s Degree from SUNY Oswego. He was a proud Veteran having served in the United States Army.

He worked at SUNY Oswego as a Lab Technician in the Chemisty Lab. Gene was an active member of the Polish Legion of American Veterans, the Knights of Columbus and was a member of St. Stephen’s the King parish and the choir.

Gene is survived by several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Gene was preceded in death by his brothers John Lupa, Peter Lupa, and Joseph J. Lupa, and his sisters Sophie Coniski, Mary Lupa, Nellie Osetek, Helen Cook, and Bertha Kalafarski.

Family and friends are invited to call on Saturday, May 20, 2023, from 9:30 a.m. – 10:45 a.m. at Nelson Funeral Home, 11 West Albany Street.

A funeral Mass at St. Stephen’s Church will follow at 11 a.m. Entombment will be held in St. Peter Cemetery. Donations may be made to a charity of your choice.

Arrangements are under the caring guidance of Nelson Funeral Home.

