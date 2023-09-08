OSWEGO, NY – Peter Alexander Bullock, 77, of Oswego, a beloved United States Navy Veteran, Husband, Father, Grandfather, and Friend passed away on September 2, 2023, at Auburn Memorial Hospital.

Born in Jamaica, Queens, New York on Father’s Day, June 16, 1946, to parents Jane (Amador) and Frank Alexander, Peter had two older brothers, twins; Stuart and Stephen, and a younger brother, August Bullock.

Peter attended Forest Hills High School, and soon after graduation, enlisted in the United States Navy.

While in the Navy, Peter served several tours in Vietnam with the Naval Intelligence Division before his honorable discharge. After the Navy, Peter returned to the East Coast and resided in Massachusetts for several years where he met his future wife, Pamela Theresa Farrell. Pam was an LPN there at the time, and they met as she was one of his nurses during a brief stay.

Together they later moved to Putney, Vermont to both attend Wyndham College, where Peter majored in economics graduating in 1973. They were married there in April, that same year.

Several years later they returned to New York, where Peter began his career at Shoreham Nuclear Power Plant on Long Island.

They welcomed a son, Jason Alexander in July 1975, and a daughter Heather Anne in December 1979.

In 1981, Peter accepted a position within Niagara Mohawk at the Nine Mile Point Nuclear Generating Station, later to be operated by Constellation Energy in Oswego, New York, where he retired in 2004.

For over 2 decades, Peter and Pam worked locally, raised their children, and enjoyed the small Oswego community and beautiful Lake Ontario setting as their home.

He was predeceased by both of his parents, his brother, Stephen in 1999, his wife Pam in 2003, and his grandson, Dakota Loftus in 2018.

He leaves behind his daughter Heather, and son-in-law, Austin Loftus, and their 4 sons; Andrew, Logan, Carter, and Archer, all residents of Layton, Utah, as well as his son, Jason Alexander Bullock, and his beloved and only granddaughter Senja, of Levittown, New York.

Peter is also survived by his brothers Stuart Bullock of Virginia and August Bullock of California, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

After the passing of his wife, Peter enjoyed traveling to many international destinations, but much of his travels were to often visit his children and grandchildren which he enjoyed immensely.

In addition to his travels, Peter enjoyed reading extensively, all things technology, cooking and grilling with a passion, and entertainment from old classic movies, and especially folk music.

Of all of his accomplishments, Peter was most proud of both his children. Nearly any conversation with him always led to both Jason, and his lifelong career in the entertainment business; and Heather; moving west, and creating her own life and later, her large family.

The family wishes to also include a heartfelt mention of several people. Nancy; for her care, and support that has spanned over several decades in many ways. Matt Michael for his lifetime of kindness, friendship, and love. And to Ron and Kellie Loftus for their constant extended family inclusion and love for many years.

All final wishes are in the care of his daugter Heather Loftus, under the caring guidance of Nelson Funeral Home.

