OSWEGO – Randy J. Pitcher, 57, of Oswego, New York, passed away on August 31, 2022.

Born in Oswego, Randy was a lifelong Oswegonian. He worked as a line worker for various local factories, most recently McClain Food in Baldwinsville, New York.

Randy was a huge history buff and loved all things old. He love vintage cars and planes and was especially interested in WWII. His family was his passion. He loved spending time with his children and grandchildren.

He is survived by his loving children Nicole Pitcher, Savannah Genier, Nolan Pitcher, and Joseph Pitcher, the mother of his children Christine Pitcher, his siblings Robert Haynes, Howard Lehtonen, George Lehtonen, and Michelle Parsons, and his adored grandchildren Anthony Pitcher, Chelsea Young, Nala Pitcher, and Kairi Pitcher.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, September 10, 2022 from 1 to 5 p.m., at family home, 69 East Oneida Street, Oswego. Arrangements are under the caring guidance of Nelson Funeral Home.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...