OSWEGO – Raymond “Hammer” Porter, 85, of Oswego, passed away on May 8, 2023, surrounded by his loving family.

Born in Stoneham Massachusetts, he was the son of the late William and Flora Mae (Harvey) Porter.

After high school, Raymond enlisted in the Marine Corps and served from 1957-1959.

Raymond worked as a house painter for 16 years with the local union then branched out on his own to do independent work. His favorite work involved climbing high steeples and towers. Ray loved high heights and detailed work. He also ran his own business in Vermont and taught Sunday school at the church and the Good News Club at Riley School. Ray was also an active member of the Oswego Alliance Church.

Ray had many creative talents, he was a skilled woodworker and enjoyed making beautiful walking sticks, tables, and benches. He also loved to creatively write. He loved capturing his feeling in letters and aspired to one day write a book.

Raymond is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Jean Porter, his children Michael Porter of Oswego, Heather Ray Porter of Rochester, Heidi (Mark) Barbagallo of Oswego, Jodi Porter of Oswego, and Raymond L. Porter of Oswego, his sister in law Ruth Porter, eight beloved grandchildren Alex, Megan, Kelsey, Macaulay, Joey, MacLeod, Kincaid, and Nickolas, four great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Ray was preceded in death by three infant children, and his siblings Babs Baker, William A. Porter, and Richard Porter.

Family and friends are invited to call on Monday, May 22, 2023, from 4-7 pm at Nelson Funeral Home, 11 West Albany Street. Funeral Services will be held at 11 am on Tuesday, May 23rd at Oswego Alliance Church with burial to follow at Oswego Town Rural Cemetery. Arrangements are under the caring guidance of Nelson Funeral Home.

