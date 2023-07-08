OSWEGO, NY – Richard D. Lambo, 54, of Oswego passed unexpectedly on July 4, 2023 in Syracuse.

Born and raised in Oswego, he was the son of Hilda (Norton) Lambo and the late John R. Lambo.

Richard was a 1986 graduate of Oswego High School. He worked as a Boilermaker for the Local Boilermakers 175 and was also with the Painters Local 38.

Richard enjoyed the outdoors and loved to fish. He also enjoyed baseball and loved his cats.

In addition to his mother, Richard is survived by his wife Kimberly (Clifford) Lambo, his daughters Jessica Lambo, Amber Lambo, and Nichole Lambo, his brother Robert Lambo and four adored grandchildren Aiden, Nathaniel, Adrianna, and Aubrianna.

Family and friends are invited to call on Wednesday July 12 from 4-6 p.m. with a service to follow at the Nelson Funeral Home.

Arrangements are under the caring guidance of Nelson Funeral Home.

