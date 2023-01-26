Richard R. Somers

OSWEGO – Richard “Dick” R. Somers, 89, of Oswego passed on January 24, 2023. Born August 20, 1933, in the Town of Oswego to the late Edward and Mary (Barker) Somers, he was one of seventeen children.

Richard was a graduate of Oswego High School. He was a proud U.S. Army Veteran having served for 20 years and retiring as Sergeant First Class in 1973. Richard was employed by Alcan for 15 years, retiring in 1989.

Richard was a member of the Oswego Elks Lodge 271, Hannibal American Legion Post 1552, Fulton VFW Post 569, and the Fairdale I.O.O.B Club #1647. He loved to travel, was an avid hunter, he enjoyed golf, camping, campfires, and of course, the Elks pull tabs.

Richard is survived by his wife Donna (Torbitt) Somers, and his children Cynthia (Ken) Butner of California, Donna (John) Allen of Oswego, and Richard R. (Cindy) Somers Jr. of Oswego, and step-son Casey Collins of North Syracuse. He also leaves behind siblings William (Terri) Somers of Fulton, Worden Somers of Granby, Tim (Sandy) Somers of Oswego, Irene Pritchard of Oswego, Patricia Pritchard of Oswego Town, Jane (Eddie) Kingsley of Oswego, Virginia (Bob) Flack of Sterling, and Sandra Fox of Oswego, eight grandchildren, Amy (Chris) Allen, Tara (Matt) Allen Magner, Jolene (Dustin) Allen, Josh (Taylor) Somers, Alex (Kelsey) Somers, Kelci (Cirilo) Somers, Cathy (Jason) Senior, Sarah (Ryan) Wood, nine great-grandchildren, Avery, Luken, Summer, Colton, Talin, Taya, Piper, Jolene, and Baby Boy Wood as well as several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife Margaret (Lewis) Somers in 2009, step-daughter Shannon Collins, his brothers Carl, Leo, and Paul (Butch) Somers, and his sisters Violet Pritchard, Margaret Griffin, Helen Kelly, Marjorie Glerum, Lillian Frye and son in law Kenneth Butner.

Friends and family are invited to call from 3-6 p.m. on Monday, January 30 at Nelson Funeral Home, 11 West Albany Street. Funeral services will follow at 6:30 p.m.

A full military service will be held in the spring. Arrangements are under the caring guidance of Nelson Funeral Home.

