OSWEGO – It is with loving, yet broken hearts, that we must announce the passing of Robbie Burroughs on October 2nd, 2023. He passed peacefully at his home in Rochester, N.Y., protected by his loyal companion, American Bulldog Oden.

Robbie was born on August 11th, 1974, in Dublin, Georgia. He graduated from Oswego High School, later attending Cazenovia College for Equestrian & Fashion Studies. Robbie was an accomplished horseman who dedicated his life and career to an innate love for horseback riding and equestrianism that spanned decades. Robbie accumulated many wins in his long career, including wins at the Pennsylvania National Horse Show, Washington National Horse Show, and Zone II Finals. He also received accolades as a two-time Zone II champion trainer. Robbie had an appreciation for music, along with a need to express himself freely with his love of fashion, dancing, and art. His inner beauty and energy shined brightly for all to see. He was a beacon of love. When his presence came into a room, it allowed everyone else to be themselves, finding their own inner beauty.

He is survived by his loving mother, Sandy Screws Burroughs, stepfather Jim Patridge and the Patridge extended family. He is also survived by two siblings: sister Tammie Burroughs and brother Darin Burroughs, along with special nephew Ethann Browne. Rob had a loving extended family composed of cousins, aunts, and uncles, residing in Georgia and South Carolina. He was also surrounded by his equestrian family and lifetime friends, dearly cherished by Rob. He was predeceased by his father, Wilbur Stanley Burroughs, and older brother Shane Burroughs.

Family and friends are invited to call on Tuesday, October 10th, 2023, from 10:00 A.M. to 11:00 A.M.

His service will follow at Nelson Funeral Home, 11 W. Albany St., Oswego, N.Y. Burial will be in Oswego Town Rural Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Robbie’s name to the Oswego Animal Shelter, 621 E. Seneca St., Oswego, N.Y. Arrangements are under the caring guidance of Nelson Funeral Home.

