OSWEGO – Sally J. Palmitesso, 79, of Oswego passed on March 1, 2021, surrounded by her loving family.

Born and raised in Oswego, she was the daughter of the late Jack Bareham and Alice (Loughrey) Smith.

Sally graduated from Oswego High School. In 1963, she married her husband Donald, of 58 years, and raised their three children. Sally worked in food service as a cook for the Oswego City School District.

More than anything, Sally loved spending time with her family. Every moment with her husband, children, and adored grandchildren was cherished, and she will be deeply missed by all.

Sally is survived by her husband Donald; daughters Jill Mullen of Oswego and Cathleen Palmitesso of Oswego, and her son Gary Palmitesso (Annie Tuttle) of Oswego; also her sister Sue Godfrey of Oswego; two grandchildren Heather Holliday and Neil (Vanessa) Height and two great grandchildren Rosalie Height and Jaxon Tesoriero.

The Palmitesso’s will receive family and friends on Wednesday, March 3, from 3 to 6 p.m. at Nelson Funeral Home, 11 West Albany Street.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...