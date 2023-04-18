OSWEGO – Sharon M. Baker “Maudie”, 80, of Oswego, passed away peacefully April 12, 2023. A heartful thank-you is extended to the caring nursing team on the 4th floor of Saint Luke’s Nursing home for providing our mother with comfort care.

Born in Fulton, Sharon was daughter of mother Freda May Burdick (Hotaling) and father, Edward P. Burdick.

Sharon was a dedicated school bus driver for more 30 years with the Oswego City School District. She enjoyed crocheting baby sweaters, blankets, and mittens, many she donated to help those in her community stay warm during the winter months.

Sharon is survived by her daughters Nancy Wilson (Greg North) of Oswego and Tammy Kieper (Dennis) and two grandchildren, Paige M. Kieper and Madiyn G. Kieper of Jarrettsville, Maryland. Also surviving are Sharon’s five step-children: Liz Abrams (Rusty), Alton Baker Jr. (Karen), Deanna Baker (Larry Bivens), Kevin Baker (Kenneth Greenberg), Harriet O’Bryan (Mark), along with several step-grand and great grandchildren. In addition are Sharon’s surviving step-brothers, Larry Burnett (Bonnie), Gerald “Jake” Burnett, Robert “Bob” Burnett, Jr. (Alice), Edward “Chip” Burdick (Jennifer), Mark Burdick (Denise), David Morrell, Steven Morrell and sister / step-sisters, Sandra Bradford (Sam), Edie Coe, Jacqueline Burdick, Kathy Burnett, Brenda Weaver (Gary) and Deborah Thompson (Brian), along with several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Sharon was preceded in death by her husband Alton C. Baker, Sr., her daughter Kelly Dann, her step-brother Richard “Dick” Burnett (Terry), her two step-sisters Karen Burnett, Joanne Bivens (Edward) and her step-parents, Dorothy “Dotty” Burdick and Robert “Bob” Burnett.

A celebration of life service will be held at a date and time to be announced under the caring guidance of Nelson Funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Research Foundation:

Donate to Susan G Komen to help fight breast cancer (info-komen.org)

