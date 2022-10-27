OSWEGO – Shawn M. Thorpe, 37, of Oswego, New York, passed unexpectedly on October 25, 2022.

Shawn was born in Oswego to parents Natalie Wolfe and the late Cecil Thorpe.

Shawn was a graduate of Oswego High School and worked as a line worker at Patterson’s Warehouse in Fulton, New York. He loved his family and especially enjoyed his time spent playing with his beloved nieces and nephews.

Shawn is survived by his loving mother Natalie Wolfe, his brothers James Thorpe and Brian Wolfe, his sisters Michelle Sykes, Kathy Whalen, Jaime Virgo, Brandi Thorpe, and Rebecca Thacker, and many adored nieces and nephews.

Shawn was preceded in death by his brothers Michael Thorpe and Stephen Wolfe II.

Family and friends are invited to call on Monday, October 31, 2022, from 10 a.m. to noon with a service to follow, at Nelson Funeral Home, 11 West Albany Street. Burial will follow in Riverside Cemetery.

Arrangements are under the caring guidance of Nelson Funeral Home.

