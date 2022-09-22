OSWEGO – Susan E. Victory, 65, of Oswego, New York, passed away on September 21, 2022.

Born in Massena, New York, she was the daughter of the late John and Jean (Babcock) Kelly.

Susan was a graduate of Massena High School. In her younger years, she traveled the world and US until the 1980s when she met the love of her life, Barry, and settled in Oswego to raise her family. She later worked as a machine operator for Hutamaki.

Susan was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She loved her family and enjoyed spending time with them. She especially loved being a “Yaya” to her six adored grandchildren. She enjoyed gardening and loved being outside. She also looked forward to all-day shopping trips. Susan was known for her strong work ethic and her generous heart. She will be deeply missed by her family and friends.

Susan is survived by her loving husband, Barry Victory, her daughter Emily (Joe) Colloca, of Oswego, son Andrew (Crystal) Monacelli of Texas, and sisters Patti (Stafford) Brown of Massena and Jackie (Bob) Cregg of Oswego. She also leaves behind her grandchildren Owen, Dylan, John Jack, Andrew Jr., Pamela, and Tommy and her loved dogs Annie and Gracie.

In addition to her parents, Susan was preceded in death by her son Daniel Monacelli earlier this year.

Friends and family are invited to call on Monday, September 26, 2022, from 4 to 6 p.m. at Nelson Funeral Home, 11 West Albany Street. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. in Oswego Town Rural Cemetery on Tuesday, September 27, 2022.

Arrangements are under the caring guidance of Nelson Funeral Home.

