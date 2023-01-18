OSWEGO – Susan M. Richards, 64, lifelong resident of Oswego, passed on January 16, 2023, surrounded by her closest family and friends.

Born in Syracuse, she graduated from Oswego High in 1976 before marrying her high-school sweetheart, and love-of-her-life, Ron Richards, the following year.

Sue and Ron welcomed their twins, Deborah and Jameson, in 1982. Some of their greatest memories during the years they raised their children include skiing, camping, vacationing in the Outer Banks, and traveling; most notably to Disney World where Sue cried the first time she saw Cinderella’s Castle. Besides their children, one of the most significant moments in Ron and Sue’s relationship came in late 2004. It was then that Ron successfully donated over half of his liver in a life-saving organ transplant to Sue. That same year, their beloved beagle, Andy, became part of the family, bringing Sue an endless supply of puppy-kisses, snuggles, and joy. She worked as an Administrative Assistant at the James A. Fitzpatrick Nuclear Power Plant for nearly 30 years. After contributing to the Purchasing, Account Engineering, and Training departments, Sue retired in the late 2010’s. Co-workers and friends alike would describe her as spirited, exuberant, and someone who had her finger on the pulse of all that was happening.

An avid reader her entire life, she loved spending time during her retirement at the Oswego Library and the River’s End Bookstore. Sue enjoyed taking rides in their convertible, vacationing at the beach with her family, and advocating for organ and tissue donation. Her greatest joy, however, was spending time with her grandchildren.

More than anything, Sue’s biggest thrill in life was her three grandsons. She delighted in spending time with them, especially taking them to the library and bringing them their favorite flavors of Tic Tacs. She and Jack often read together and discussed books. With Nathan, playing card games and telling jokes was a day well spent while she and Ben would read and talk about Pokemon cards together. Each boy loved taking turns having sleepovers at Gramma and Grampa’s house so she could spoil them with individualized attention and love.

Her generosity is what Sue will be most remembered for. Her enormous heart will resonate with so many for years to come. Donate, donate, donate became her personal motto and “paying it forward” was her life’s mission after transplant. Sue would send gift cards anonymously to friends, co-workers, and even those she didn’t know if she heard that someone was in need. The Food Pantry, Catholic Charities, American Heart Association, Vera House and more were on her list of regular recipients to give-back to. Sue’s ability to make those around her to not only smile and laugh hysterically, but also feel like the best versions of themselves will leave a considerable hole in the hearts of her loved ones.

Susan is survived by her loving husband Ronald Richards, her daughter Deborah (Leonard) and grandchildren Jack, Nathan, and Benjamin Tilton of Brewerton; and her son Jameson Richards. She also leaves behind her mother-in-law Ellen (the late Henry) Richards of Oswego and brothers-in-law Donald (aka Gator) Richards and Douglas Richards; as well as brother Russell Dawson, her sister Tammy Dawson. She was the daughter of the late Susan (Hennigan) Dawson and preceded in death by her sister Tina (Greg) Dahl.

Family and friends are invited to call on Friday, January 20, 2023, from 2-6 p.m. at Nelson Funeral Home, 11 West Albany Street. A funeral service will follow at 6 p.m. Arrangements are under the caring guidance of Nelson Funeral Home.

The family asks for any donations to go to the Donate Life NYS organization in honor of Sue Richards. They also ask all registered organ donors to make their wishes known, in writing, to their loved ones.

