OSWEGO – Susan M. Shurtliff, 82, passed away on Saturday, June 4, 2022, at Seneca Hill Manor.

Born in New York City, she was the daughter of the late Frances (Tallsman) and Ralph Steele. Susan was the foster daughter of the late Anne and Charles Pilon.

She was employed by Canale’s Restaurant for several years later in her life and worked at JCPenny’s until her retirement.

Sue loved to travel, collect antiques, and garden, and she loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Surviving are her children Michele (Edwin) Baker, Mark (Michelle) Bailey, Sheila (James) Nelson, Melissa (Mike) Fortier, Scott (Kristina) Bailey, Shawn (Kim) Bailey, and Stephen (Kristine) Bailey, also step-children Christine (Wayne) Dennison and Virginia (Shaun) Monaghan, her brother Ralph (Joann) Steele, sister Barb (John) Wallace, foster sister Janet (Mike) Fairbanks, and several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Susan was preceded in death by her first husband Edward Bailey, and second husband William Shurtliff Jr., her foster sister Jeannie (Pilon) Lalande, foster brother John Pilon, and stepson William Shurtliff III.

Family and friends are invited to call on Thursday, June 9, 2022, from 11 to 2 p.m. with a funeral service to follow.

Burial will take place in Peck’s Cemetery. Arrangements are under the caring guidance of Nelson Funeral Home.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...