OSWEGO – Suzanne L. Germain, 79, of Oswego, passed on April 23, 2023. Born in Oswego, she was the daughter of the late Royce and Helena (Farmer) Balch.

Suzanne was a graduate of Oswego High School. She worked for the City of Oswego as the Secretary of the Engineering Department for 31 years and retired in 2011.

Suzanne had a strong work ethic and worked hard all her life. In retirement, she enjoyed a simple life surrounded by the things she loved. Suzanne adored her dog Benny and enjoy time spent time in her home. She was also an avid bird watcher.

Suzanne is survived by her children Ginger (Bud) Skinner of Oswego, Jennifer (Mark) Tombolillo of Oswego, and Jeff (Linda McConnell) Germain of Syracuse. She also leaves behind four beloved grandchildren Seth Skinner, Sean Skinner, Christian (Carissa) Tombolillo, and Kenneth Tombolillo.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Kenneth Germain, and her brother Morgan Balch.

Family and friends are invited to call on Friday, April 28, 2023, from 3-6 p.m. at Nelson Funeral Home, 11 West Albany Street.

Arrangements are under the caring guidance of Nelson Funeral Home.

