OSWEGO – Theresa J. Ciappa, 70, of Oswego, New York, passed at her home in Baldwinsville on September 21, 2021, surrounded by her family.

Born in Oswego, she was the daughter of the late Norman and Esther (Lockwood) Smith.

Theresa worked as a purchasing procurement for James A. Fitzpatrick Nuclear Plant. She was an avid hockey mom and grandma. She loved to entertain family and friends in Florida and New York.

She was predeceased by her husband Sam (2002), her sister Jeanette Whitehouse, brothers Dan and Doug Smith.

Surviving are her son Anthony (Erin) Ciappa and grandchildren JP, Emma, Sam and a sister Sharon Smith, several nieces, nephews and cousins and partner of 17 years Scott McCall.

Calling hours will be held at Nelson Funeral Home from 3 to 6 p.m. on Monday, September 27, 2021. A reception to follow from 6 to 8 p.m. at the American Foundry.

Burial will be in St. Peter’s Cemetery.

