Thomas L. “Lou” Crisafulli, 87, of Oswego, passed away on November 13, 2023, surrounded by his loving family.

Born and raised in Oswego, he was the son of the late John and Josephine (Muscalino) Crisafulli.

He was a graduate of Oswego High School and earned his Bachelor’s Degree from LeMoyne College. Lou was a proud veteran having served in the United States Navy Reserves from 1955-1966.

Lou was a well-known and loved Business Math and Accounting teacher at Oswego High School for 38 years. Not only was Lou an avid runner his entire life, but he was also fast. His skill earned him a full scholarship to LeMoyne College as well as 1st place finishes at prestigious competitions across the northeast. In 1953, he won the 2.3-mile Palladium Times Cross Country Invitational with a sub-five minute mile pace. Lou coached high school cross country for close to four decades. When one of the runners lacked the resources to buy racing shoes Lou would quietly make sure a pair showed up. He enjoyed the challenge of a good marathon and ran several of them over the years including Boston and New York. He was inducted into the Oswego High School Athletics Hall of Fame in 2022 for his outstanding athletic accomplishments.

Lou is survived by his wife Judy (Redhead) Crisafulli, his daughters Marylou (Will) Schlieder of Ogden Utah, Sueanne (Bob) Huston of Royal Oak Michigan, his sons Tom Crisafulli of La Mesa California, David (Pat) Crisafulli of Oswego, and Tim (Kelly) Crisafulli of Manlius, and his brother Joseph Crisafulli of Santa Clara California. He also leaves behind his stepchildren Derek Roberts of Yuma Arizona, Stacie (Mike) Waterhouse of Oswego, Jill (Christopher) Watts of Oswego, and several nieces, nephews, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, Lou was predeceased by his wife Margaret Mary (Ross) Crisafulli. by his siblings Charles Crisafulli, Dominick Crisafulli, Anthony Crisafulli, James Crisafulli, John Crisafulli, Mayme Paeno, Mary Marturano, and Barbara Nettles.

Family and friends are invited to call from 10-12 on Friday, November 17, 2023, at Nelson Funeral Home, 11 West Albany Street.

A funeral service will follow at Noon and burial will take place In St. Peter Cemetery.

Arrangements are under the caring guidance of Nelson Funeral Home.

