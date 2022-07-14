OSWEGO – Vivian Laura (Dallek) Sayer passed peacefully on Thursday, July 7, 2022, in San Marcos, California, after several years of declining health. She was 79 years old.

A longtime resident of Oswego, New York, Vivian was born on March 21, 1943, in the Bronx, New York City.

She was preceded in death by her father Alexander Dallek, her mother Frances Dallek, and her husband Ronald Nadeau.

She is survived by her daughters Leane (Sayer) Humphreys (Brian) of San Diego, CA. and Janis Sayer (Richard Forsythe) of Chicago, IL. and a grandson Austin Somers (Yanilda Clavell) of Oswego, NY. She is also survived by several brothers and sisters-in-law as well as nieces and nephews.

Vivian graduated from SUNY Oswego in 1964. She met and married Richard Sayer and had both of their daughters, Leane and Janis. Vivian was an elementary school teacher with the Hannibal Central School District for over 30 years. She was a wonderful teacher, mother, grandmother and friend. She remained very close to the Sayer family even after her marriage to Richard.

In prior years, Vivian was an active volunteer at Beaver Lake Nature Center, and with the Rotary Club of Oswego. She enjoyed painting. Friendships were important to her. She remained close to her college friends and former co-workers.

She later went on to meet and marry Ronald Nadeau. She and Ron enjoyed spending half the year in The Villages, Florida. They loved playing golf with friends, going to movies, going out to dinner, and spending time with her daughters (“my girls”).

Family and friends are invited to call on Thursday, July 21, 2022, from 3-6 p.m. at Nelson Funeral Home, 11 West Albany Street. A memorial service will be held on Friday, July 22, 2022, at 10 a.m. at Nelson Funeral Home. Burial will be held in Riverside Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, you may donate in her name to The Children’s Room at the Oswego Public Library: Oswego Public Library, 120 E 2nd St. Oswego, NY 13126; or to the Oswego Bookmobile: https://oswegobookmobile.com/you-can-help/donate-now. Vivian’s arrangements are under the caring guidance of Nelson Funeral Home.

