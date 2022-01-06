SCRIBA, NY – Wayne R. Smith, 75, of Scriba, New York, died January 3, 2021, at the Syracuse VA Hospital.

Born in Canonsburg, Pennsylvania, Wayne was the son of the late Herbert L. Sr and Anna Marie (Cook) Smith.

Wayne was a proud US Army veteran, having served from 1966-1970. He was a Green Beret; a member of the US Special Forces during the Vietnam War.

Wayne was Co-Owner/Operator, along with his twin brother Warren, of The Energy Doctors in Oswego, New York.

Wayne had a passion for vintage cars and basketball. He sponsored many basketball leagues through the years at the Fulton War Memorial. Above all, he was a family man and loved spending time with his family. He will be missed by many.

Wayne is survived by his brothers, twin, Warren and his wife Vicki Smith, Herbert L. Smith Jr., and William L. Smith, and many nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and nephews.

In additon to his parents, he was predeceased by his brother John Smith and his siter Mort Demm.

There will be no services. A spring burial will take place in Fairdale Cemetery where Military Honors will be rendered.

Arrangements are under the caring guidance of Nelson Funeral Home.

